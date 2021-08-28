A Gentle Introduction To The Lightning Network

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Social media giant Twitter is now beta testing a Bitcoin (BTC) Lightning Network tipping service, according to multiple reports. Bitcoin is not yet available to select as a tip option for beta users, but code in the beta suggests that Twitter is in the process of rolling it out, per MacRumors. Developer Alessandro Paluzzi shared an image of what the service will look like. The tipping function will use the Lightning Network to make smaller bitcoin payments, and it will support custodial and non-custodial wallets. The addition of this option comes after CEO Jack Dorsey suggested its arrival in July. It's still unclear when the Bitcoin feature will be officially released. The CEO further implied just today that they will also be searching for partners in Africa in relation to this project.