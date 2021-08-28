Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Asian tourism sees ups, downs in 2nd year of pandemic

By The Associated Press
harrisondaily.com
 8 days ago

From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picturesque#Pandemic#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TravelFrederick News-Post

The future of 'extended reality' tourism is now, thanks to the pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down travel around the world, some natural, historical and cultural sites saw it as a call to redouble their efforts to embrace extended reality, both to let people tour these destinations from afar and to develop meaningful new ways for travelers to experience them on-site, in hopes of luring them back after the health emergency eased.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Thailand strives to elevate tourism industry striken hard by pandemic

BANGKOK, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- More than a year and a half since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Thailand's tourism industry is now struggling to survive and trying to shift from mass tourism to attracting more quality visitors. The country received some 40 million international visitors in 2019, and the...
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Investment in advanced technology for pandemic protection and preparedness can save leisure and tourism

Of the many sectors in the global economy, leisure, sport and tourism are three ‘patients’ that have struggled longest to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism’s suffering earns almost daily bedside bulletins, the latest being France moving to the UK’s amber list – enabling fully vaccinated people to avoid quarantine - only for this breakthrough to be marred by President Macron’s new ‘COVID Passport’ scheme, causing a new chaos in the French tourist industry.
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Virus rules in Seoul extended another month

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea will extend coronavirus restrictions in the greater capital area for at least another month as the nation grapples with its worst surge a few weeks before its …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Young Africans struggle with jobs, education amid pandemic

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The future looked promising for Tinashe Mapuranga, an intern at a leading bank in Zimbabwe who appeared set to get a staff position as soon as he completed his college …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Richmond, KYeku.edu

Why Study Hospitality and Tourism During a Pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic has persisted far longer than anyone could have imaged. People around the world are dealing with the impact on their livelihoods, health, and travel. The hospitality and tourism industry has experienced considerable changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many businesses, hospitality and tourism companies have seen decreases in revenue and employment. However, unlike other industries, the hospitality and tourism sectors are well equipped to recover.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Should You Book International Qantas Flights?

Today, Qantas sent out an email blast to its frequent flyer program members about reopening its international network. The question then is if you should rush and buy tickets when they become available or wait until you know what the travel requirements are?. You can access Qantas here. Email that...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mary Taboniar went 15 months without a paycheck, thanks to the COVID pandemic. A housekeeper at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort in Honolulu, the single mother of two saw her …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
RetailTravelPulse

Grenada Charts Green Tourism Growth Plan

Among the high-profile Caribbean travel industry personnel shifts over the past year was the April naming of Petra Roach, a longtime Barbados travel marketer, as the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA)’s chief executive officer. A celebrated Caribbean marketer, Roach’s signature initiatives included a focus on programs to court active, high-income travelers...
Lifestyletravelmole.com

If Only teams up with Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has joined hands with tour operator If Only for the second phase of their joint campaign to promote the Lion City. 'Write Your Own Singapore Story'. 'The Time Is Now' is the second installment to inspire future travellers to visit Singapore in 2022 and beyond.
Georgia StateWXIA 11 Alive

Tourism surges in Georgia despite pandemic

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Georgia’s travel industry made a huge comeback this year, despite the pandemic, according to state officials, making for one of the few upbeat economic stories from the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Over much of the past year, beach houses and condos booked quickly and...
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

Category - News

Travel and Tourism News. eTurboNews keeps you informed on developing news relevant to international issues on travel, tourism, visitors, and the travel & tourism industry behind. eTurboNews (eTN) has been the internet leader and pioneer in up to the minute and news you only find on eTN (eTurboNews)
Gamblingtherealdeal.com

Pandemic-driven tourism slump is bad luck for Macau’s casinos

Macau’s casinos had an abysmal August, continuing an 18-month run of hard luck in the coastal Chinese city as the pandemic continues to impact tourism. Gross gambling revenue last month fell to $554 million, the lowest monthly total so far this year and a mere fraction of the $3 billion per month averaged recorded in 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Public HealthBest Life

You're Banned From Traveling Here as of Monday, Even If You're Vaccinated

If you're considering taking a big vacation anytime soon, your options may be limited, especially if you're planning to go anywhere in Europe. On Aug. 30, the European Council of the European Union, one of the governing bodies of the 27-member European Union, dropped the United States from its "safe list," a list of countries that could travel to the E.U. with little to no restrictions. The U.S. had been on the E.U.'s safe list since June, but as COVID numbers across the U.S. began to rise with the spread of the Delta variant, the European Council recommended its member countries impose tighter entry restrictions to visitors from the U.S. The recommendation is non-binding, and it's up to each country to decide whether they follow the recommendations, but many European nations decided to shore up their borders regardless. Read on to see which European countries are banning Americans who are traveling for non-essential reasons right now.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco tourism rebounds compared to last year

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Travel Association says more visitors are coming back to the city but a full recovery could still be years away. The travel association says nearly 16 million tourists will visit the city this year which is five million more travelers than 2020. But that total is still 39% below 2019 levels. International tourism is still down 76% this year compared to 2019.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Abu Dhabi welcomes all vaccinated travellers from around the world, lifting quarantine measures starting 5 September 2021

UAE, ABU DHABI - Following the updated international entry guidelines recently announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announces Abu Dhabi is set to welcome all fully vaccinated tourists and residents travelling from all countries around the world, as well as unvaccinated visitors from ‘Green List’ countries, with no quarantine measures. Vaccines must be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). This will take effect starting 5 September 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy