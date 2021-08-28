Cancel
Two 19-Year-Old Apple Valley Men Arrested for Murder

By Staff Writer
247headline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLE VALLEY, Ca. – Two 19-year-old Apple Valley men were arrested for the murder of another Apple Valley man. On June 29, 2021, deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a traffic collision. When they arrived they found that a vehicle had crashed into a building in the 13600 block of Rancherias Road in the Town of Apple Valley. Anthony Lozano, 20, was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and was learned to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a trauma center where he died as a result of his injuries on July 7, 2021.

