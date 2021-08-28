Cancel
Goshen, IN

Ode to a 'tree nerd'

By AARON SAWATSKY-KINGSLEY COLUMNIST
Goshen News
 9 days ago

Dwight “Willie” Pletcher was a tree nerd. I never called him that to his face, being a little timid of his sharp wit and quick tongue. But there’s not much else you can call a 90-something-year old man who excitedly announces that he’s found bladdernut trees growing outside of Taco Bell. And who harvests hundreds of bladdernut seeds from those trees, roughs the outer shell with sandpaper, and starts them on his kitchen windowsill in February. And who then carefully transplants the dozen or so seedlings into the flower bed outside his front porch.

www.goshennews.com

Goshen, IN
Indiana
