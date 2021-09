Cheer on Walker Zimmerman as he joins the MLS All-Stars in taking on Liga MX All-stars at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Nashville SC fans will be set up at Southern Grist in the Nations starting at 7:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The street team will have free swag to hand out and the merch truck will be in the parking lot with jerseys, hats and more. Support Nashville SC's first-ever MLS All-Star selection with fellow fans and watch the best of MLS take on the best of Liga MX.