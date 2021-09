Andrew: Hello and welcome to this, the final week of our preseason over/under columns. With only two divisions left to cover, it will come as no surprise that we head first to the NFC half of the frozen north. There, we cast our gaze upon a division champion in Jeopardy!, an on-the-fly rebuild that hopes to bear immediate fruit, a feisty pride looking to bite yer legs off, and the winner of Bryan's brand-new Justin Fields game.