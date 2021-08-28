Brantley, AL West-leading Astros rally late, top Rangers 5-4

After one game, I’m thinking I maybe was underrating Glenn Otto. That was a hell of a major league debut for the Rice product. Facing a really good Houston Astros lineup — the only two players in their lineup on Friday with an OPS on the year under 800 were Martin Maldonado and, barely (792), Alex Bregman — my hope was that Otto would survive, be respectable, keep his head above water. The Astros are leading the A.L. in runs, batting average, OBP and OPS while striking out less than any other team and drawing the fourth most walks in the Junior Circuit. Anything short of a disaster outing I figure we could live with as a getting-your-feet-wet experience in this lost season.