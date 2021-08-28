Twins top Brewers 2-0 with strong Albers start, Donaldson HR

In late 2013, slow-thrower (by MLB standards) Andrew Albers added some interest to a deadly dull season by debuting with 8.1 scoreless, then pitching a complete-game shutout. It wouldn’t last for him with the Twins or elsewhere, but the team brought him back this year to provide some Crash Davis wisdom in Saint Paul. Tonight, he was professional as ever, and Minnesota got the win on a night that threatened rain but ended up perfectly pleasant for Twins and road-tripping Brewers fans alike.