Annapolis, MD - Patuxent River State Park is offering many opportunities to get outdoors and become educated in nature with the below September 2021 events at the Nature Center. Located in Howard and Montgomery counties, along the upper 12 miles of the Patuxent River, the park is comprised of 6,700 acres of natural areas and farmlands. Unless otherwise noted, events are held rain or shine, free and fun for all ages; donations are always welcome. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather/activity, wear sunscreen and insect repellent, bring plenty of water and snacks, and remember to check for ticks. Call 443-962-0216 for additional information or to register.