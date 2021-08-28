Loyalsock Township woman marries man in Elmira

Rachael Malek and Eric Stolberg united in marriage at Eldridge Park, Elmira New York on June 17. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Witold Malek of Loyalsock Township. She graduated from Loyalsock Township High School in 2013 and received her bachelor’s degree in human services from Pennsylvania College of Technology in 2019. She is currently employed at community options as a case manager in Minot, North Dakota.