Glenwood tops Atlantic in Season Opener

(Atlantic) Glenwood quarterback Brock Sell scored two touchdowns, kicked five extra points, and booted a 31-field goal to lead the Rams to a 38-0 win over Atlantic in a non-district football game at Atlantic.

The Rams piled up 327-yards of offense, 260 yards on the ground. Tate Mayberry carried the ball 7-times for 79-yards and two touchdowns. Sell carried the ball 7-times for 78-yards , while a stingy Rams defense limited Atlantic to just 35-rushing yards.

The Trojans finished with 179-yards of total offense. Atlantic quarterback Caden Andersen completed 10-21 passes for 144-yards. Garrett McLaren caught three passes for 87-yards.

The Rams opened up a 14-0 lead at the break. In the first quarter, C.J. Carter scored on a five-yard run to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

The Rams were moving midway through the second quarter when Atlantic cornerback Ethan Sturm snared an errant Brock Sell pass in Trojan territory. On Atlantic’s initial play following the pick, Austin Patton collided with the Trojan ball carrier forcing a fumble, putting the visitors back in the driver’s seat at the Atlantic 35-yard line. Moments later, Brock Sell broke loose and raced 27-yards to the end zone to put the Rams up 14-0 at the half.

Glenwood came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter and put the game away. Tate Mayberry scored on runs of 36 and one yard, and Brock Sell legged out a 14-yard run and kicked a 31-yard field goal to seal the deal for the Rams.

Glenwood hosts Indianola and Atlantic travels to Kuemper, Catholic, Carroll in week 2.