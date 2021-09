Listed below are notes from the August 24th Leon County School Board meeting. Connor McCord led the Leon County School Board in the Pledge of Allegiance. He has been selected to be the student representative of the Board. Connor is a senior at Lincoln High, he is first in his class, an AP scholar and will have completed 19 AP credits by the time he graduates, he is a member of the varsity soccer team, and he aspires to be a surgeon.