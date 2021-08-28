Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tormented Souls - How to Unlock the Best Ending (Sisters Trophy) Adoption Ending

noobfeed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTormented Souls has multiple endings but there's a good ending that ends with Caroline and Anna getting a second chance at life. Here's how to unlock it. First, you need the syringe with the blue liquid. Progress through the game until you reach the "Stairs" after inserting the key card, ice medallion, and metal disc. When heading down the stairs you'll have 2 paths, one leads to the Mausoleum which is where you're supposed to go. Instead head in the other direction, it includes 1 enemy and lots of warning signs. This is the Infinite Room and once you solve it you'll get to the Passage. Kill the enemies inside and head to Bunker 3B across the room. On the desk in the back of the room is the syringe.

www.noobfeed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syringe#Antidote#Bolt#Projector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Quake (2021): How To Unlock Nightmare Difficulty | Secret Guide

When you start a New Game in Quake, you’ll be presented with a Difficulty Select Level. There are three obvious paths — left (easy), middle (normal), and right (hard). But, there’s a hidden fourth difficulty that’s only available if you explore this level carefully and discover the secret route. Nightmare Difficulty is only recommended for hardcore players, but if you’ve been playing Quake for the last 25+ years, you’re probably already totally familiar with this secret. Still, it’s fun enough that we had to talk about it. Its one of the most infamous Difficulty Select Menus of all time!
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Classic Survival Horror Lives on with Release of Tormented Souls

Solve puzzles and face off against various terrors within an abandoned mansion. A new game for classic survival horror fans was just released today on PC via Steam and PlayStation 5. It's called Tormented Souls and it serves as a return to the day where survival horror games used a fixed camera perspective and offered limited resources. Today's release will run fans just $39.99 (USD).
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

How To Solve The Operating Room Puzzle And Obtain The Scalpel in Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls Guide: How To Solve The Operating Room Puzzle and Obtain The Scalpel. In the Service Area next to where you obtained the Shotgun Part A, you’ll find a hatch that’s tightly secured with rope. Sadly, your lighter can’t burn through it, so you’re going to need something sharp to cut your way through. Good thing Tormented Souls takes place in a hospital, where cutting implements are never far away!
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

How To Find The Floppy Disk And Open The Bedroom Door In Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls Guide: How To Find The Floppy Disk And Open The Bedroom Door. After reattaching the priest’s arm in the ICU, you’ll receive the Electrical Lamp, you’ll have everything you need to obtain the Floppy Disk, which is used to enter the Bedroom located on the 2nd Floor Corridor in Tormented Souls.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Kitaria Fables - Rainbow Scale Location

One of the rarest items in Kitaria Fables is the Rainbow Scale needed for top-tier items and magics. Here's how to get one. After repairing the bridge head west to the desert. From the starting area head west and you'll come to a dead-end called West Sand Dune. You'll find a lot of hyena warriors, kill them first and be aware they can respawn. You'll find the King Cobra, this is your target.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Dead Space Remake Will Featured a Voiced Isaac and No Microtransactions

Today Motive and EA held a special presentation to showcase early Alpha footage of Dead Space Remake. Offering fans insight into what they can expect from the iconic survival-horror franchise. First off, Motive showed off some early footage of the game including visual upgrades to the textures. Taking assets from...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Soul Land Reloaded Free Codes and how to redeem them (September 2021)

Soul Land Reloaded is a mobile game adaption of the popular anime series Soul Land. Developed and published by New Times Game, this anime RPG has taken anime fans in the mobile gaming community by storm with its incredibly enjoyable gameplay. Players get to tag along with the protagonist and have adventures by meeting and hunting creatures on their way to successfully conquering Sea God Island. Since the anime is popular, the game is also rising rapidly in popularity and thus the developers have been generous enough to provide players lots of free codes they can redeem and avail themselves of rewards. This article will list all the available active free redeem codes in Soul Land Reloaded as of now and the rewards they give and also explain to you how you can redeem these codes.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Guide: How To Unlock All Characters in Creed Champions Fast

Big Rumbling Boxing: Creed Champions is out now on console and PC and when you boot up the game for the first time you’ll have half of the game’s fighters ready to go. But what about the rest of them? How do you unlock all the fighters in Creed Champions? How do you get Mr. T’s Clubber Lang so you can lay down the smack on some pitiful fools?
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Maneater: Truth Quest Now Available

The end of Maneater is here as the Sharks take the fight against the humans with Truth Quest. Taking place after the events of the core campaign players will head to Plover Island and take on new challenges, evolve even further, encounter new wildlife, and more. Following the dramatic conclusion...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Shield Maze puzzle solution

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous doesn't wait long to present some of the best features it can offer the players. A pretty awesome puzzle happens at the very beginning of the game as you are trying to escape the underground through the Shield Maze. Now, if you paid attention and made sure no lore or trivia gets past you until now, you will probably know how to solve the puzzle as the game drops you a few hints.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Delightful pinball platformer Yoku's Island Express is free on Epic

If you've not yet experienced the joys of launching yourself around tethered to your own filth (in a game, anyway), please do check out the latest game being given away free on the Epic Games Store: Yoku's Island Express. It's a charming metroidvania-ish pinball platformer where you take control of a wee dung beetle postman who propels himself around the pretty island by batting his ball of filth with flippers conveniently stuck around. Delightful.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

This Fallout 4 Mod adds around 18000 additional trees to the game

Modder ‘Oynlen’ has released a new forest mod for Fallout 4 that adds around 18000 additional trees to the game. As the modder noted, Another Pine Forest adds thousands of Pine and Aspen trees to the Commonwealth. The modder has taken steps in order to avoid trees clipping with others...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Respec in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

In this Pathfinder WotR guide, we will talk about the character reset, or in other words,how to respec in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. How to Respec in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. The beginning of the campaign in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous requires you to create a new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy