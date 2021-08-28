Tormented Souls - How to Unlock the Best Ending (Sisters Trophy) Adoption Ending

Tormented Souls has multiple endings but there's a good ending that ends with Caroline and Anna getting a second chance at life. Here's how to unlock it. First, you need the syringe with the blue liquid. Progress through the game until you reach the "Stairs" after inserting the key card, ice medallion, and metal disc. When heading down the stairs you'll have 2 paths, one leads to the Mausoleum which is where you're supposed to go. Instead head in the other direction, it includes 1 enemy and lots of warning signs. This is the Infinite Room and once you solve it you'll get to the Passage. Kill the enemies inside and head to Bunker 3B across the room. On the desk in the back of the room is the syringe.