Danville pulls away to beat Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG — Distant lightning caused a 100-minute delay over halftime of Friday's high school football opener between Danville and Mifflinburg.

The two bolts that streaked through Wildcats Stadium were far more impactful.

Ironmen junior Carson Persing returned the season's opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. He then flashed 53 yards for a TD reception that broke open the two-score game shortly after it resumed.

Zach Gordon passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity start at quarterback, and Ty Stauffer added 109 yards and two TDs on the ground as Danville pulled away for a 42-7 win.

"We had our hands full," said Ironmen second-year coach Mike Brennan. "We had to work for it, and obviously I'm glad we dialed it up in the second half. I thought it was important for us to do that."

Danville (1-0) committed four turnovers in the first half, including an interception at the goal line by Mifflinburg's Carter Breed with four seconds left before halftime. The Ironmen turned over Mifflinburg four times in the half, and five times overall, stopping the Wildcats in or just outside the red zone on three occasions.

"We shot ourselves in the foot a few times," said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. "Allowing an opening kickoff return to a team like that, to compete against them those were things we talked about all week that we couldn't let happen.

"The pieces are there. We've got to work to get everything together."

The Wildcats (0-1) answered Persing's game-opening TD return with a two-play scoring drive. Sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler hit Zach Wertman for 13 yards, then found Andrew Diehl racing free down the left seam for a 56-yard scoring play.

Gordon then pushed Danville 70 yards down the field in six plays for a 13-7 lead after just 3 minutes and 13 seconds of game time. He tossed a 5-yard fade to 6-foot-3 sophomore Hayden Winn for the go-ahead score.

Gordon was picked off three times in the first half — twice by Breed and twice in an unusual sequence of six turnovers between the teams.

"If we want to be the team that we want to be, we can't be turning the ball over that much," said Gordon. "We've just got to get better."

Gordon, who was 7-for-7 on the Ironmen's two first-half scoring drives, threw for 65 yards on the 10-play, 74-yard drive that made it 21-7. Stauffer broke two tackles and lunged for the pylon on a 5-yard run with 2:06 to play in the half.

Both quarterbacks were intercepted in the final 48 seconds, and the long delay began at halftime.

When the teams returned to the field, Danville forced a three-and-out. Gordon then threw a second-down bomb along the right sideline that seemed too long for Persing. The all-state receiver accelerated to make a fingertip catch and cruised into the end zone.

"I got rocked (and) I didn't know what happened," Gordon said of the play. "I just threw it up there, and, of course — you know how good he is — he was able to make a play on it."

The Ironmen forced another punt and immediately went up 34-7 on Stauffer's 61-yard run with 6:19 left in the third.

Mifflinburg converted third-and-long twice on a 72-yard march to the Danville 4 before fumbling the ball away to Ironmen linebacker Gabe Benjamin, who also had an interception.

"We were still only two touchdowns down (at half), but when we came out in the second half I thought we were flat," Dressler said. "We didn't match their energy."

Gordon closed the scoring early in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard pass to freshman Cameron Kiersch. Gordon's two-point run triggered the mercy rule for the final 10:44.

"You think of the four first-half turnovers, and we still had a two-score lead," said Brennan. "When you sort of were out of synch and couldn't find rhythm, and you still find a way to win handily is a good thing. I was proud of the response, but we know we have to get better."

DANVILLE 42, MIFFLINBURG 7

Score by quarters

Danville (1-0);13;8;13;8 — 42

Mifflinburg (0-1);7;0;0;0 — 7

Scoring summary

First quarter

D-Carson Persing 84 kick return (Aaron Johnson kick), 11:47

M-Andrew Diehl 56 pass from Troy Dressler (Gabe Stetler kick), 10:03

D-Hayden Winn 5 pass from Zach Gordon (kick failed), 8:47

Second quarter

D-Ty Stauffer 5 run (Persing pass from Gordon), 2:06

Third quarter

D-Persing 53 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick), 9:40

D-Stauffer 61 run (kick failed), 6:19

Fourth quarter

D-Cameron Kiersch 14 pass from Gordon (Gordon run), 10:44

Team statistics

;Danville;Mifflinburg

First downs;20;12

Rushing att-yds;27-216;23-49

Passing yards;235;189

Passing comp-att-int;15-21-3;12-24-3

Fumbles-lost;2-1;5-2

Penalties-yards;2-7;6-35

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Danville — Ty Stauffer 12-109, 2 TDs; Zach Gordon 8-44; Aaron Johnson 3-37; Jack Gibson 2-18; Sam Meloy 1-7; Cameron Kiersch 1-1. Mifflinburg — Troy Dressler 10-24; Andrew Diehl 5-24; Carter Breed 6-3; Brian Reeder 1-0; Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-2).

PASSING: Danville — Gordon 14-18-3, 230 yards, 3 TDs; Madden Patrick 1-3-0, 5 yards. Mifflinburg — Dressler 12-24-3, 189 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Danville — Carson Persing 6-155, TD; Hayden Winn 3-23, TD; Kiersch 2-38, TD; Mason Raup 1-14; Luke Huron 1-5; Johnson 1-3; Stauffer 1-(-3). Mifflinburg — Diehl 4-88, TD; Cannon Griffith 3-37; Zach Wertman 3-26; Jacob Bingaman 1-36; Breed 1-2.