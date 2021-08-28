Cancel
8/27 Our Therapy Session Ft. David Archuleta

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday! We have a very special show today! American Idol alum David Archuleta joins us, and we get deep. Also, there’s been a lot of confusion around booster shots- so we are breaking down what you need to know. Plus, why you can’t blame your metabolism for your weight gain as you age. Let's go there! Special guests: Anita Kumar - White House Correspondent & Associate Editor at POLITICO. Kavita Patel - Primary care physician, is a nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution. Herman Pontzer - Author of the book Burn on human metabolism and professor at Duke University. David Archuleta - Singer, songwriter.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Archuleta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#Therapy Session#American Idol#Politico#The Brookings Institution
