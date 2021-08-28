Cancel
Letter to the editor: Time to start acting like Americans

Winchester Star
 8 days ago

For a Republican to talk about blood on anyone's hand is the height of hypocrisy. Who started these wars? Who is responsible for thousands of deaths and a hundred thousand injured? Who had a president that sent his minions to the Capitol to disrupt the certification of a fair and free election? Who, for political reasons, won't get vaccinations, endangering innocent children that can't yet get protection. Valerie Cox, how does anyone in the Republican party sleep at night?

