Letter to the editor: Time to start acting like Americans

William Nordman was right on the money in his Sept. 1 Open Forum, “Freedom and democracy are earned through responsibility.” Too many people are blaming their actions on anything they can think of instead of taking responsibility for them. My parents were also believers in paying the consequences for my actions. My dad never laid a hand on me, although my mom was pretty accurate with a switch, kindly of course, but I knew when I looked at my dad’s face that I had disappointed him.