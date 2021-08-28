Cancel
Frederick County, VA

Open Forum: School Board election should be based on community needs

By DENISE MEDLEY
Winchester Star
 8 days ago

As a retired educator from the Frederick County school system, I am excited and honored to support Diana Lynn Hackney in the upcoming School Board election. I have had the privilege of knowing Diana since our high school years at James Wood. She has always held a high standard and strong passion for the education of students. Her integrity and selflessness have truly been an incredible model to look towards in my life. She is a woman of compassion and tremendous action. She attacks every goal with extreme zeal.

