Republic, MO

Quick start fuels Republic past Neosho

By From staff reports
The Joplin Globe
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtWNo_0bfSajYo00

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Republic scored on its first five possessions en route to a 47-12 victory over Neosho on Friday night in a season-opening Central Ozark Conference game.

Quarterback Avery Moody and running back Connor Sandridge tallied three touchdowns for the Tigers, who led 33-0 at halftime.

Neosho, playing its first game under head coach Brandon Taute, scored in the third and fourth quarters.

Running back Jared Siler scored on a 19-yard run in the third period. He broke a 32-yard run earlier in the drive, and quarterback Evan Haskins had a 14-yard run on the play before the touchdown.

Haskins then hit wide receiver Isaiah Green down the left sideline for a 19-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

Short runs by Moody and Sandridge gave Repubiic a 12-0 lead after one quarter.

Neosho reached the Republic 41-yard line on its first series, but a high snap thwarted a fourth down-and-6 play.

The Tigers held the ball for an extended time on their third possession. Twice they reached the end zone on a 59-yard pass and 51-yard run, but both scores were called back by penalties.

They eventually capped the drive with a one-yard plunge by Kanon Krol for a 19-0 lead, and Moody’s 69-yard run and Sandridge’s 22-yard run in the final six minutes of the quarter stretched the lead to 33-0 at the intermission.

Sandridge scored again in the third quarter on an 18-yard run, and Moody scored on a 45-yard keeper early in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats play their home opener next Friday against Webb City while Republic travels to Willard.

