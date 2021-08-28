Letter to the editor: Short-sighted, misinformed

I am writing in response to a submission from Valerie Cox. I have to say how incredibly short-sighted and misinformed you truly are. Our service members put boots on the ground in 2001, which was a Republican trifecta at the time. That is when our brave patriots started becoming casualties. Over the next 20 years there have been many changes in the "powertics" of this country yet we continued to keep our military in place in the Middle East. February 2020, President Trump entered into negotiations with the Taliban to have a full troop withdrawal by 2021. President Biden is going forward with a deal set in place by his predecessor. It is a complete slap in the face to those service members who have served, died, been wounded, suffered long-term effects of combat, committed suicide, etc., for you to sum up the outcome and end of our involvement based on ONE tragic day. As a proud military veteran I will tell you I never served one day for a red or blue party. We all serve for you! Our country. I invite you to visit www.defense.gov/casualty and look at the totality of what has transpired over the last 20 years.