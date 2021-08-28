Help America first
Afghanistan people versus American people … I will upset some people but I feel Americans should be helped first. We have too many homeless, too many elderly needing medicine they can’t afford, too many abused children being ignored, too many things in our own country that needs fixed! America is spread too thin right now to be taking in more refugees. Where are all the other countries jumping in to help? Perhaps, they are looking out for their own first. And before anyone pipes in: there’s Americans over there — yes there are — so get them back home. Not the whole dang country!www.sungazette.com
