Help America first

Well, President Biden, you are building a legacy. I do wish, however, you would take credit for it, not blame it on your predecessor. You took credit for all of the progress and action he took to control and combat the virus. You see Joe, I have not seen anything you have done to better what was given to you. Actually, you and your partners in destroying the country have kept piling on. Masks, no masks, vaccine, yes, but if you don’t we will make you. You just don’t understand, you cannot take away a person’s right to refuse treatment. If they don’t get the vaccine, you will have to make it a crime so you can put them in jail in order to protect them and others. Note: You may need a lot more jail space.