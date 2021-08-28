Cancel
Potosi, WI

Prep football: Friederick's game-winning TD lifts Potosi/Cassville past Ithaca

By SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTOSI, Wis. —When it came down to crunch time Friday night, the Potosi/Cassville football team delivered. Trailing, 8-6, with 3:52 remaining, the Potosi/Cassville offense drove 79 yards to eventually take a 12-8 lead on a 2-yard score from sophomore Roman Friederick to go up, 12-8, with 1:31 remaining. The Potosi/Cassville defense then made its biggest stand of the game, keeping the Ithaca Bulldogs out of the end zone to secure the come-from-behind win.

