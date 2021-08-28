Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Home owners vs. renters

Sun-Gazette
 8 days ago

Williamsport has 56 percent of residents who rent and 43 percent of residents who own their homes. This is a startling statistic that impacts neighborhood quality of life dramatically. We left our home because the renters on our block simply didn’t care about respect of their neighbors. I grew up in this neighborhood. My family owned this property for 69 years. Renters want everything done for them even though they are renting homes that require care. They won’t mow the grass, shovel the walks, have garbage pickup, respect quiet hours and basically thumb their noses at the Codes Department. They just don’t care. In my opinion, Mayor Slaughter seems to encourage this top heavy renter population. The homeowners do their best to maintain their properties and pay ridiculous amounts of tax to support the city but they get little from the city. Crime is skyrocketing in Williamsport and the Mayor doesn’t have a clue as to what to do. Disrespectful renters destabilize a neighborhood. It’s time Mayor Slaughter starts to recognize homeowners are the backbone of the city. And it would be helpful if the Mayor returned phone calls from homeowners since he believes he is a Mayor who is in touch with all of the people.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters#The Codes Department#Virtual Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy