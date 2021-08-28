Home owners vs. renters

Williamsport has 56 percent of residents who rent and 43 percent of residents who own their homes. This is a startling statistic that impacts neighborhood quality of life dramatically. We left our home because the renters on our block simply didn’t care about respect of their neighbors. I grew up in this neighborhood. My family owned this property for 69 years. Renters want everything done for them even though they are renting homes that require care. They won’t mow the grass, shovel the walks, have garbage pickup, respect quiet hours and basically thumb their noses at the Codes Department. They just don’t care. In my opinion, Mayor Slaughter seems to encourage this top heavy renter population. The homeowners do their best to maintain their properties and pay ridiculous amounts of tax to support the city but they get little from the city. Crime is skyrocketing in Williamsport and the Mayor doesn’t have a clue as to what to do. Disrespectful renters destabilize a neighborhood. It’s time Mayor Slaughter starts to recognize homeowners are the backbone of the city. And it would be helpful if the Mayor returned phone calls from homeowners since he believes he is a Mayor who is in touch with all of the people.