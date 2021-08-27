Larry Fleet announces ‘Stack of Records’
All-star collaborations include Jon Pardi and Jamey Johnson. Big Loud Records breakout artist Larry Fleet is set to drop the needle on his full-length album, announcing September 24th for the release of Stack of Records. Produced by Joey Moi and steeped in Fleet’s organic country, southern rock and soul influence, the album follows 2019’s Workin’ Hard and the success of his “Where I Find God” single, further revealing a classic country star for the modern era. The vocal stunner credits his eclectic taste to his parents’ record collection, and with Stack of Records, creates his own artistic style.themusicuniverse.com
