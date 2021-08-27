Larry Fleet announces ‘Stack of Records’

Few figures in popular music–at least in the latter half of the twentieth century– carry the weight and cultural significance of the “beautiful loser”: the brilliant-but-troubled artist who fails to find mainstream success in their own time, only to be revered by future generations. And few genres of music are quite as conducive to the beautiful loser as classic country & western, whose artists frequently lived lives as dramatic and despairing as their songs. Even if you didn’t know a thing about George Jones, for example, you could probably infer from his songs that he once rode a John Deere lawnmower to the liquor store because his wife took his keys away. It’s almost a paradox: as a country music star, if you don’t bottom out, can you really be considered a success?