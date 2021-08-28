Cancel
Week 2 Friday Night Roundups

Mill Creek trailed early following a pair of first-quarter Norcross touchdowns—both of which came off turnovers by the Hawks—before pouring in 41 unanswered points in its Week 2 home opener. Quarterback Michael Clark led Mill Creek deep into Blue Devil territory, but Norcross was first on the board with a scoop-and-score from Jonathan Mathis and again after a touchdown run by Tad Logan Jr. Joseph Robinson II answered with a rushing score of his own for the Hawks, however, and Trace Butcher’s field goal cut the Norcross lead to 13-10 by halftime.

Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, top-ranked Walton picked up a 3-1 win over North Cobb on Tuesday and Alpharetta replaced Lambert at No. 2. Forsyth Central improved to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 ranked Lambert and North Forsyth rounds out the top 5. Hillgrove replaced Newnan after the Cougars dropped three-straight losses.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Class 7A blog: Out-of-state teams visit Collins Hill, Milton

Here are five games to watch this week in Class 7A:. *Rome at Cherokee: Cherokee, ranked No. 10, barely got by Class 6A Sequoyah 26-25 last week and dropped a little in the polls, although the Warriors had a big lead and were never in great danger. Rome, ranked No. 6 in 6A, should be a tougher test. Cherokee beat Rome 21-15 last season. Rome is better this year, so a Cherokee victory would restore faith on those that believe this is Cherokee’s best team in years.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Week 3 Softball Rankings

East Coweta takes over the state’s highest class this week with North Forsyth, Harrison, Camden County and Mill Creek filling the top 5. North Gwinnett, Hillgrove, Colquitt County, Milton and Cherokee make up the top 10. Lassiter tops Class 6A and leads Buford, Pope, Dacula and River Ridge in the...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek's scoreless streak ends

LOS ANGELES – Braves lefty Tyler Matzek finally gave up a run Tuesday, ending his scoreless streak at 18-1/3 innings. Matzek, who recorded the last out in the seventh, issued a lead-off walk to Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to open the eighth. Shortstop Corey Seager’s one-out double scored Betts, snapping a 2-2 tie in the Dodgers’ eventual win.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cover 9@9: Falcons' opening-day roster is not set

1. The no-spin zone: Falcons coach Arthur Smith made a point to use the word “initial” when describing the team’s cut down to 53 players by the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline. General manager Terry Fontenot and his staff started studying the other 31 rosters last Thursday with a goal of identifying talent that would be waived. The team was expected to get the final official list from the league about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

