Week 2 Friday Night Roundups
Mill Creek trailed early following a pair of first-quarter Norcross touchdowns—both of which came off turnovers by the Hawks—before pouring in 41 unanswered points in its Week 2 home opener. Quarterback Michael Clark led Mill Creek deep into Blue Devil territory, but Norcross was first on the board with a scoop-and-score from Jonathan Mathis and again after a touchdown run by Tad Logan Jr. Joseph Robinson II answered with a rushing score of his own for the Hawks, however, and Trace Butcher’s field goal cut the Norcross lead to 13-10 by halftime.www.ajc.com
