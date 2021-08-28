Week 2 Friday Night Roundups

Here are five games to watch this week in Class 7A:. *Rome at Cherokee: Cherokee, ranked No. 10, barely got by Class 6A Sequoyah 26-25 last week and dropped a little in the polls, although the Warriors had a big lead and were never in great danger. Rome, ranked No. 6 in 6A, should be a tougher test. Cherokee beat Rome 21-15 last season. Rome is better this year, so a Cherokee victory would restore faith on those that believe this is Cherokee’s best team in years.