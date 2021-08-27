William Shatner announces spoken word album
Joe Jonas, Joe Walsh and Brad Paisley are among the guests. Award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, and chart-topping recording artist William Shatner announces his forthcoming new album, Bill, set for release on September 24th via Joe Jonas’ new label Let’s Get It! Records/Republic Records. To celebrate the announcement, Shatner releases the first two singles from the album, “Clouds of Guilt” featuring Joe Jonas and “So Far From the Moon” featuring Brad Paisley, out now.themusicuniverse.com
Comments / 0