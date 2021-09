J.A. Happ picked up his third win with the Cardinals on Friday night, surrendering just two runs, three hits, and three walks across 5 2/3 innings while striking out four. In a weird twist of luck, three of Happ's past four starts (and five overall starts with the Cardinals) have come against the lowly Pirates, which has allowed Happ to compile a 3-0 record, 2.22 ERA, and 1.02 WHIP with his new club. With that said, his overall season ERA still sits at 5.76 ERA, and it will be very hard to trust the 38-year-old in more difficult matchups - such as next week at Cincinnati.