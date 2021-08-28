Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

We Must Help Those At Risk Of Fading Away Right In Front Of Us

Post-Journal
 8 days ago

President Harry Truman’s firing of General Douglas MacArthur for disobeying his orders during the Korean War was one of the more memorable events of my junior high years. Truman wanted a ceasefire, while MacArthur wanted to press the war further and bomb cities in China, which had been sending troops to help the North Koreans. So on April 11, 1951 Truman dismissed MacArthur from his command. The dismissal wasn’t popular. MacArthur was still seen as the World War II hero who had accepted Japan’s unconditional surrender on the battleship Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945. He had also brought the U.S. forces back from near-defeat in Korea, catching the North Koreans by surprise with a brilliant invasion at Inchon.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Person
Douglas Macarthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#The North Koreans#Capital#Congress#Republican#Americans#Baptist#Riverside Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
China
Related
Virginia StateParkersburg News & Sentinel

Benefits: VA must do right by those who served

Imagine being the bureaucrats running the federal agency in charge of ensuring the United States does right by those who were willing to fight and die for this country, and needing to be told to “quickly develop a comprehensive plan to connect Afghanistan and Global War on Terrorism veterans to VA benefits and Services.”
WorldWyoming Tribune Eagle

No, Afghanistan is not the end of American power

It’s hard to imagine more humiliating images than what we’ve seen in Afghanistan in recent weeks, from the hasty evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to the chaotic scenes outside the airport. Our surrender to a band of AK-47-bearing guerrillas after 20 years has, understandably, occasioned autumnal thoughts about...
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

US must help people of Cuba [letter]

I’ve been disheartened by the lack of humanitarian help for Cubans as they fight back against an oppressive regime that seemingly cannot provide the bare necessities for its citizens. The United States should be sending medical aid and food shipments. Most Cubans do not have access to personal protective equipment,...
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden is making even Jimmy Carter look good

You see a lot of that sort of thing if you regularly read conservative commentary, as I do. But as a conservative writer, I think it’s unfair to the 39th president. I think it’s time to say some good words for Carter. And if some of his accomplishments provide stark contrasts with his only-18-years-younger successor, President Joe Biden, well, draw your own conclusions.
Wisconsin Statelawofficer.com

Afghan evacuees sent to Wisconsin reportedly brought ‘child brides’

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Monroe County, Wisconsin – Adult male Afghan evacuees have brought “purported” child brides to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, according to a report from the Associated Press. That disturbing report comes on the heels of vetting concerns raised by Congressman Tom Tiffany, who...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
WorldBBC

Covid: What Israel tells us about the way out of the pandemic

Israel's booster vaccination programme - offering a third shot to over-40s - has begun to show signs of success. But the country's recent spike in cases has ignited debate about the future of the vaccination programme and the ongoing pandemic. It had virtually returned to normal life by this spring,...
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy