Justice Stephen Breyer admits he’s considering retirement
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is considering retirement but reportedly struggling with deciding when to step down, amid a call from progressives to do so before 2022. “There are many things that go into a retirement decision,” Breyer told the New York Times, adding that he would like to ensure that the person appointed after him would not “just reverse everything I’ve done for the last 25 years,” quoting late Justice Antonin Scalia.newsbrig.com
Comments / 0