Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Relearning The Lessons Of History

Post-Journal
 8 days ago

As a Vietnam veteran, I have been especially troubled by recent events in Afghanistan. We don’t seem to learn from the lessons of history. We thought, relative to Vietnam, that military might along with American know-how could turn around a civil war between North and South Vietnam. We discounted the long history of Vietnam, including the fact that before French colonization, the country had been an independent nation. No amount of American intervention was going to overcome the drive to reunify that country.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Vietnam Veteran#American#French#Pentagon#The Afghan Army#U S Army#Democratic#British#Russians#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
MilitaryValueWalk

Taliban Set Up “Lost and Found” for American Military Equipment

Taliban leaders have just released news that they have set up a lost and found to aid Joe Biden in finding the billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. Disclaimer: This is a satirical article. Taliban Feel Indebted To Joe Biden. A spokesperson for the Taliban’s...
Animalsseeleylake.com

Lessons from the mustangs and Jim

Many moons ago, while be'n a glutton for punishment, I made a trip to the wild horse corrals near Sparks, Nevada to get a couple of broomtails. While wait'n on things to happen, I noticed a black man showed up to guard the gate. Seemed a little bored there all by himself. He had to check on everyone's invite 'cause some radicals were lurk'n about to disrupt proceedings.
PoliticsThe Ledger

Anderson: History’s lessons on Afghanistan go unheeded

Dōst Moḥammad Khan had some tough decisions to make. He had just fought a bloody civil war with the supporters of the dissolute and incompetent Shah Shojā, the former ruler, and had ascended to the throne of Afghanistan in 1826. He was 33 years old, leader of the powerful Bārakzay clan, and the dust was finally settling.
WorldRecorder

My Turn: The lesson of Afghanistan

In my July essay in this space, I suggested we’d soon see reenactment of helicopters-on-the-roof rescues from the Kabul American Embassy. What stands out now is the swift evaporation of the army of 300,000 and partner government we created and the cost to construct that abandoned U.S. embassy — $800 million.
U.S. Politicsarizonadailyindependent.com

Lessons From The Afghan Debacle

“Truth is treason in the empire of lies” – Congressman Ron Paul. As a child I was shocked, humiliated, and ashamed seeing our South Vietnamese allies desperately cling to U.S. planes as we abandoned them to communist butchers in 1975. Now when I see another bungled, panicked American exit from yet another mess we helped make — this time resigning Afghans who helped us to torture and death, and their daughters to sex slavery — I’m filled with anger.
MoviesKPBS

FRONTLINE: America After 9/11

Credit: Courtesy of FRONTLINE (PBS) —FRONTLINE Presents America After 9/11, an Epic Documentary on How 9/11 Ushered in an Era of Fear, Mistrust and Division in America— On Sept. 11, 2001, Al Qaeda operatives carried out the deadliest terror attack on America in the country’s history, killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring thousands more.  As the U.S. prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that changed everything, FRONTLINE presents “America After 9/11,” an epic re-examination of the U.S. government’s response across four presidencies — and the unintended consequences.  
Presidential ElectionLynchburg News and Advance

Community Viewpoint: Trump, Biden and a separate peace

Like most Americans, I have been disheartened by the events of the past two weeks. As a Vietnam veteran, I know what it is to be charged with building a nation and fighting a war on behalf of people who just aren’t interested. My heart goes out to the Afghanistan veterans who were given another mission impossible. It was all for nothing, and once again we’ve left behind a lot of people who put their faith and trust in us.
MilitaryDefense One

US Marines Must Relearn to Protect Pacific Supply Lines, Commandant Says

For the first time in decades, U.S. Marines must assume that enemies will contest their supply lines, from the western Pacific all the way back to the United States, the Marine Corps commandant said recently. “We can have the best force postured perfectly with this magnificent [Joint All-Domain Command and...
EuropeINFORUM

Letter: Lessons from Germany

The Weimar government in Germany between the World Wars was a bastion of freedom. It had a strong democratic constitution. It was not perfect, but it would have survived had civic leaders supported it. Instead of teaching people to respect the new republic and each other, power hungry leaders stirred up resentments and encouraged nostalgia for times gone by. They painted a fake, rosy picture of Germany under the Kaiser.

Comments / 0

Community Policy