ASHLAND — The Tomcats drove the length of the field in penalties. That, combined with two untimely turnovers, was too much to overcome in a tightly contested loss to visiting George Washington on Friday night, 35-21. Ashland (1-2) and George Washington (2-0) each produced more than 400 yards of total offense, and Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick accounted for more than half of that in the first half alone.