No matter what stage of birder you have become, there is a podcast (or many) out there to help you along your journey. Hosts of these birdcasts genuinely love their subject and approach every episode with passion and interest — just as you do when learning about or trying to spot a new species. Take fantastic bird walks (virtually) with your guides to locations you might never experience while hearing and visualizing lifers. Try out these best bird podcasts to enrich your birdwatching experiences.