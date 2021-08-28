Charles Perkins, 74, of Temple died Thursday

Services for Charles Perkins, 74, of Temple will be at a later date. Mr. Perkins died Thursday, Aug. 26, in Temple. He was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Temple to Raymond and Nina Ruth Perkins. He grew up in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 1964. He married Martha Sue Akin on Nov. 11, 1967, in Temple. He owned Perkins Floral Co. in Temple, and worked for BFW Construction. He volunteered with the Texas Youth Hunting Program, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Temple.