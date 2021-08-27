Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

FRIDAY FOOTBALL: Week 1 Scores

By Carie Kuehn ckuehn@clintonherald.com
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTv6j_0bfSSNya00

Rebels edged by Comets

GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast football team was locked with Bellevue for much of the game, but ultimately fell 19-12 in their home opener Friday night.

Impressing on the field in the first competition of the year was freshman quarterback Gavin Kramer. Kramer was the a

thlete to break the ice on Friday, breaking through on a quarterback keep to find himself along the home sideline and eventually alone in the endzone.

Within three minutes of kickoff, the Rebels had a 6-0 lead.

However, the Comets responded immediately. After blocking the extra point attempt, the Comets’ Cole Heim took the kickoff all the way back down the field. The Comets notched the extra point kick, and they took the 7-6 lead.

The rest of the first half stayed knotted. The Bellevue defense started to collapse on Kramer, who continued to pick up yards on quarterback rush attempts. Caleb Gruhn and Cade Hughes contributed runs of their own and set the Rebels up for scoring opportunities.

They couldn’t punch it through. Even with the running success and two interception (one by Clayton Meyermann, one by Hayden Lee), the teams broke for halftime with the Comets still leading 7-6.

The Comets put 12 points on the board in the third quarter, while the Rebels only managed six. Neither team scored in the final 12 minutes.

The Rebels (0-1) look to the road in Week 2, heading to Wilton High School. Wilton (1-0) beat Tipton in Week 1 play.

River Hawks roll Dons

PRESTON – The Easton Valley football team set the right tone for the 2021 season, dominating Don Bosco 60-14 in their season opener.

The River Hawks took the 14-6 lead in the first quarter, but continued to scored double digits in each consecutive quarter after that. Easton Valley also shut out Don Bosco in the entire second half while adding 28 points to their lead.

Quarterback Conor Gruver finished with 318 yards and 8 passing touchdowns for the River Hawks. Hayden Felkey made six receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Carson Fuegen led the rush attempts with 35 yards, scoring once.

Easton Valley will now focus their attention on Central Elkader, who visits the River Hawks next week.

Fulton squeaks by Galena

GALENA – The Fulton Steamers took home their first win of the year with a 14-13 win over Galena on the road.

The Pirates held the 7-6 lead at halftime, but the Steamers were the ones who claimed the 14-6 lead by the third quarter. They held off the comeback attempt in a wild finish. Keegan VanKampen scored both touchdowns for the Steamers.

The Steamers play their first home game next Friday, welcoming East Dubuque to Fulton.

Central DeWitt wins thriller in QC

DAVENPORT – The Central DeWitt football team scored within the two-minute warning to take a 30-24 win over Davenport Central to open up their football season Friday night at Brady Street Stadium.

The Sabers led for much of the contest, but the Blue Devils took a 4th and 16 situation and turned it into a 66-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 2:12 remaining.

The Sabers took the remaining time and marched up the field. Quarterback Paul Kuehn, who is in his first year with the varsity squad in the QB position, punched in the final touchdown from one-yard out.

The Sabers (1-0) open home play next week, welcoming local foe Camanche to DeWitt. Camanche lost their season opener to Beckman Catholic (see page 10).

Comments / 0

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
478
Followers
63
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comets#Football Team#American Football#Rebels#Wilton High School#The River Hawks#The Fulton Steamers#Central Dewitt#The Blue Devils#Sabers#Camanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kansas StateKansas State Collegian

Volleyball battles No. 5 Nebraska, falls 3-1

Almost 10 years have passed since the Kansas State volleyball team has traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, one of the toughest environments in all of college volleyball. On that fateful day almost 10 years ago, the Wildcats defeated Nebraska for just the fourth time in school history, knocking the Cornhuskers out of the NCAA Tournament.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
High Schoolkmaland.com

Week 1 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard

(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Scott Frost, Wife Share Moment After Today’s Win

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a much-needed victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska began the season in awful fashion in a crushing loss to Illinois last Saturday. Frost even said it was like he was watching the “same old movie” because of all the Huskers’ mistakes. It goes without saying they needed to beat Fordham on Saturday. They did.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Separation sooner than expected

We knew this was probably going to happen at some point during the season. Regardless of who played early, a couple of guys would probably separate themselves from the others and make it clear they should get the bulk of the playing time. We just didn’t know it would happen so quickly.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia starter to miss the rest of the season due to injury

Georgia’s 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson was a great way to start the season for the 5th-ranked Bulldogs, but the game did result in a significant injury blow for Kirby Smart’s offensive line. Starting right guard Tate Ratledge sustained a foot injury less than three minutes into the first...
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back and we're going into week two!. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Thomas Worthington for their matchup against Worthington Kilbourne. Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10. First & 10 featured games:. Game...
Georgia StateRed and Black

BEST OF: Georgia football vs. Clemson

The Georgia Bulldogs start their football season with a win as they defeated the Clemson Tigers at the 2021 Duke's Mayo Classic at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 4. The final score was 10-3. Here are some of our favorite shots from the game.
Fresno, CAchatsports.com

Takeaways: UConn football loses to Fresno State

UConn football did not look very good in its season opener at Fresno State, losing 45-0. While a big loss was the most likely outcome for this game going in, it would have been nice for the Huskies to get on the board, or at least look a little better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy