FRIDAY FOOTBALL: Week 1 Scores

Rebels edged by Comets

GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast football team was locked with Bellevue for much of the game, but ultimately fell 19-12 in their home opener Friday night.

Impressing on the field in the first competition of the year was freshman quarterback Gavin Kramer. Kramer was the a

thlete to break the ice on Friday, breaking through on a quarterback keep to find himself along the home sideline and eventually alone in the endzone.

Within three minutes of kickoff, the Rebels had a 6-0 lead.

However, the Comets responded immediately. After blocking the extra point attempt, the Comets’ Cole Heim took the kickoff all the way back down the field. The Comets notched the extra point kick, and they took the 7-6 lead.

The rest of the first half stayed knotted. The Bellevue defense started to collapse on Kramer, who continued to pick up yards on quarterback rush attempts. Caleb Gruhn and Cade Hughes contributed runs of their own and set the Rebels up for scoring opportunities.

They couldn’t punch it through. Even with the running success and two interception (one by Clayton Meyermann, one by Hayden Lee), the teams broke for halftime with the Comets still leading 7-6.

The Comets put 12 points on the board in the third quarter, while the Rebels only managed six. Neither team scored in the final 12 minutes.

The Rebels (0-1) look to the road in Week 2, heading to Wilton High School. Wilton (1-0) beat Tipton in Week 1 play.

River Hawks roll Dons

PRESTON – The Easton Valley football team set the right tone for the 2021 season, dominating Don Bosco 60-14 in their season opener.

The River Hawks took the 14-6 lead in the first quarter, but continued to scored double digits in each consecutive quarter after that. Easton Valley also shut out Don Bosco in the entire second half while adding 28 points to their lead.

Quarterback Conor Gruver finished with 318 yards and 8 passing touchdowns for the River Hawks. Hayden Felkey made six receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Carson Fuegen led the rush attempts with 35 yards, scoring once.

Easton Valley will now focus their attention on Central Elkader, who visits the River Hawks next week.

Fulton squeaks by Galena

GALENA – The Fulton Steamers took home their first win of the year with a 14-13 win over Galena on the road.

The Pirates held the 7-6 lead at halftime, but the Steamers were the ones who claimed the 14-6 lead by the third quarter. They held off the comeback attempt in a wild finish. Keegan VanKampen scored both touchdowns for the Steamers.

The Steamers play their first home game next Friday, welcoming East Dubuque to Fulton.

Central DeWitt wins thriller in QC

DAVENPORT – The Central DeWitt football team scored within the two-minute warning to take a 30-24 win over Davenport Central to open up their football season Friday night at Brady Street Stadium.

The Sabers led for much of the contest, but the Blue Devils took a 4th and 16 situation and turned it into a 66-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 2:12 remaining.

The Sabers took the remaining time and marched up the field. Quarterback Paul Kuehn, who is in his first year with the varsity squad in the QB position, punched in the final touchdown from one-yard out.

The Sabers (1-0) open home play next week, welcoming local foe Camanche to DeWitt. Camanche lost their season opener to Beckman Catholic (see page 10).