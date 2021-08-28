Lillian Ruth Whitmire, 98, of Temple and formerly of Rockdale died Sunday

BELTON — Private services for Lillian Ruth Whitmire, 98, of Temple and formerly of Rockdale will be at a later date. Mrs. Whitmire died Sunday, Aug. 22, in Temple. She was born May 26, 1923, in Port Arthur to Wayne and Oma McCombs Slater. She married Olen Hoyt Whitmire on Nov. 17, 1941, in Port Arthur. She lived in Rockdale from 1952 until 2014, when she moved to Temple. She worked in the Rockdale School District as a teacher’s aide and executive secretary to five superintendents. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rockdale.