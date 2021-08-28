I call it Irene PTSD — and I suspect that many other Vermonters experience it too. It’s that auto-response to heavy rains or winds, like I felt while camping alongside a wilderness lake last week, awakened by the din of torrential rains pounding upon my tent. I got that familiar adrenaline rush, sweat trickling down my back, my heart beating rapidly in my throat, while my brain frantically plotted possible escape routes in the event of the unexpected.