Long Ridge Energy Terminal Expansion Announced in Monroe County

Intelligencer
 8 days ago

HANNIBAL — Monroe County officials say the planned Long Ridge Energy Terminal expansion project will create jobs and help to diversify the local economy. Ohio River Partners Shareholder LLC, operator of the Long Ridge Energy Terminal, plans to construct a new data center campus and market the space to companies that would benefit from the location’s on-site power supply. The company was recently approved for assistance through the Ohio Tax Credit Authority for a 75 percent, 10-year Data Center Sales Tax Exemption, according to a release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announcing approval of multiple economic development projects in the state.

