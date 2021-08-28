Pride Festival Is Back at Heritage Port in Wheeling
WHEELING — As organizers and vendors set up Friday afternoon for this weekend's Ohio Valley Pride Festival one ingredient to the event already was evident — joy. After a year away due to COVID-19 constraints, a fate that befell all major summer events in 2020, the Pride Festival was back at Heritage Port. Members of the Ohio Valley's LGBTQ community once again had the chance to gather as a community and celebrate, as well as educate.
