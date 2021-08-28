Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Pride Festival Is Back at Heritage Port in Wheeling

Intelligencer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — As organizers and vendors set up Friday afternoon for this weekend’s Ohio Valley Pride Festival one ingredient to the event already was evident — joy. After a year away due to COVID-19 constraints, a fate that befell all major summer events in 2020, the Pride Festival was back at Heritage Port. Members of the Ohio Valley’s LGBTQ community once again had the chance to gather as a community and celebrate, as well as educate.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#The Ohio Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Posted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy