Leaders in Higher Education Roundtable

The landscape of higher education has changed since the last generation set foot on campus. Advancements in technology, a debt crisis and a global pandemic are just a few of the factors making an impact on how students choose to pursue a degree. South Jersey Biz approached the leaders of various local institutions to find out how they are adapting to challenges, broadening their educational offerings and better preparing the workforce of tomorrow. What they shared shows that South Jersey’s colleges and universities continue to put students’ needs first, further proving their merit in the higher education arena.