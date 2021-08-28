Low Income Tolling Program study released by WSTC

WSTC raises tolls by 15 percent while studying low income tolling program. More than 59,000 vehicles used Seattle’s Express Toll Lanes (ETLs) each weekday in 2019, prior to significant declines due to the pandemic lockdown. Prices vary by time of day and by the amount of vehicle congestion. Prices go up when there are more vehicles on the road in the “congestion pricing” program. Since opening, the express toll lanes have generated $66.8 million for I-405 improvements through 2019.