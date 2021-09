VINCENT — Warren struck first here Saturday night inside Warrior Stadium, but visiting Williamstown owned the trenches and cruised to a 34-6 triumph. Jason Williams, who left the game in the first half with an arm injury, caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Trent Taylor. Taylor rolled right and then threw back across the field to his tailback, who hauled in the aerial and galloped for the score to make it 6-0 at 4:08 of the first as the kick failed.