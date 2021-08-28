Cancel
Baseball

4 teams remain in hunt for Little League World Series title

Sun-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust four teams remain at the Little League World Series and all are vying for that coveted championship of youth baseball. The championship game will be played Sunday afternoon at Lamade Stadium. But before the championship is played, the Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver bracket finals will be decided Saturday...

