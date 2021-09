TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional. Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County. The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency...