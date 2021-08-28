Cancel
Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Corner: Recycle/repurpose

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecycling is not a new concept. I remember waiting for the milkman to deliver cold milk and cottage cheese. These products were delivered in glass containers, which, once emptied, we would set out to be recycled. When plastic containers arrived on the scene things changed to where my mom would pick up milk and cottage cheese, packaged in plastic containers, at the grocery store. My mom (like many other moms) became a repurposing trailblazer, for those containers found their way into our refrigerators filled with leftovers. And soon became the vessels to carry mismatched buttons, broken crayons, etc.

www.newsandsentinel.com

