On Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, David W. Hudkins passed away after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his father Nelson, his mother Fern and his sister Loretta. He is survived by his wife Beth; his daughters, Lindsay and Allyse; son, Derek; daughter-in-law, Sarena; brother, Roger and sister, Kim. Also seven grandchildren, Sidney, Gabe, Chloey, Wesley, Kayelee, Aiden and Gaige; two great grandchildren Jullian and Saige; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.