HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian rallies in fourth quarter to pull away from Pebble Hills

Permian High School’s quarterback Rodney Hall (25) runs the ball down field during a play with seconds left in the second quarter against El Paso Pebble Hills High School Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

It was a slow start for the Permian football team in its season opener against El Paso Pebble Hills.

Despite the early challenges, the Panthers found a way to get the job done late, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 26-15 victory over the Spartans Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

“We need to get back to the film and evaluate all positions,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said after his team’s comeback win. “There were some great things by some of our guys and some things that we need to make some changes at.

“It’s the first time we really got against a different opponent to evaluate, so we’re going take that opportunity tomorrow.”

Spearheaded by quarterback Rodney Hall and receiver Brian Mahaffey, Permian finished the game by scoring 19 unanswered points.

The Panthers did start strong thanks to Mahaffey as he returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, giving Permian a 7-0 lead just 12 seconds into the game.

Permian High School’s Jyzaiyah Solis (29) tackles El Paso Pebble Hills’ Brandon Cardenas (11) as he runs the ball in the first quarter of their game Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

The Permian offense couldn’t get things going on its first drive after starting on its own 2-yard line.

The ball advanced four yards on three plays before a bad snap on a punt bounced out of the back of the Permian end zone to cut the Panthers lead to 7-2 with 6:13 left in the first quarter.

Permian kept the Pebble Hills offense in check but costly penalties helped the Spartans advance the ball towards the end of the quarter.

The second quarter proved to be a defensive battle and Permian still was able to hold on to its lead thanks to a Kayden Baze interception.

A Permian fumble late in the half proved costly late in the first half as Pebble Hills took the lead 30 seconds before halftime as quarterback Jacob Ledesma found Marcus Torres on an 11-yard touchdown pass to give the Spartans a 9-7 lead.

The Panthers’ defense picked up right where it left off in the second half by keeping the Spartans out of the end zone in the third quarter.

The Permian offense was still trying to work things out and a late third-quarter fumble proved costly when the Spartans recovered in Panthers’ territory.

Gael Ochoa extended the Spartans’ lead to 15-7 thanks to his four-yard touchdown run with 11:12 remaining in the game.

“We knew it was going to be very tough, points were going to be at a premium,” El Paso Pebble Hills head coach Mark Torres said. “The effort by our defense was just phenomenal.”

Needing something to go right, Hall gave the Permian offense life by finding Mahaffey on two straight passes, the latter resulting in a 34-yard touchdown to cut the lead back up to two.

Permian defensive back Kayden Baze (10) jumps to intercept the ball from a pass to El Paso Pebble Hill’s Marcus Torres (14) in the second quarter of their game Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

After a Permian defensive stop, Hall found Mahaffey once again with a 57-yard strike to give the Panthers a 19-15 lead with 5:23 remaining.

It was the first lead the Panthers had held since the first half.

After another defensive stand, Tristan Johnson capped off the rally with a two-yard touchdown run with 2:52 remaining to put the game away.

Hall would complete all six of his pass attempts for 127 yards and two scores through the air, with Mahaffey hauling in three of those passes for 104 yards.

Permian continues its season next week on the road against Waco Midway at 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Hewitt.

Permian 26, El Paso Pebble Hills 15

El Paso Pebble Hills. 2 7 0 6 — 15

Permian……………….. 7 0 0 19 — 26

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Permian: Brian Mahaffey 83 kick return (Tate Terry kick) 11:48. Key play: Mahaffey opened the game with a quick burst up the middle.

El Paso Pebble Hills: Safety: Snapped out of end zone. 6:15 Key plays: Permian was held to four yards on three carries and couldn’t get past its eight yard line before the ball bounced out of the end zone.

Second Quarter

El Paso Pebble Hills: Marcus Torres 11 pass from Jacob Ledesma (Mauricio Dominguez kick) 0:30. Drive: 6 plays 25 yards, 1:57. Key plays: Erik Marin made three consecutive strong runs to pick up 15 yards and set up Ledesma for the quick score to close out the first half.

Fourth Quarter

El Paso Pebble Hills: Gael Ochoa 4 run (kick failed) 11:59. Drive: 6 plays 28 yards, 17:02. Key plays: Jacob Ledesma completed a 15-yard pass to Marcus Torres before running for a first down to set up Ochoa for a quick pass and a four-yard score.

Permian: Brian Mahaffey 34 pass from Rodney Hall (two-point conversion failed) 9:23. Drive: 4 plays 65 yards, 2:36. Key plays: Hall completed two straight passes for 20 yards before finding Mahaffey open on a post route down the middle to cut the deficit.

Permian: Brian Mahaffey 57 pass from Rodney Hall (two-point conversion failed) 5:32. Drive: 1 play 57 yards, 0:09. Key play: Hall found Mahaffey again to give the receiver his third score on the night.

Permian: Tristan Johnson 2 run (Tate Terry kick) 2:52. Drive: 3 plays 16 yards, 1:08. Key play: Johnson punched it in from two yards out to seal the Permian win.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

El Paso Pebble Hills Permian

First Downs…………………… 13……………….. 11

Total Yards…………………. 171……………… 302

Rushes-Yards………….. 37-64…………. 22-175

Passing……………………… 107……………… 127

Comp-Att-Int…………. 11-27-3………………. 6-6

Fumbles-Lost………………. 0-0………………. 4-3

Punts-Avg……………….. 4-42.3…………….. 2-36

Penalties-Yards…………. 6-38…………… 8-100

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

El Paso Pebble Hills: Erik Marin 11-25, Jacob Ledesma 11-21, Gael Ochoa 14-14, Marcus Torres 1-4.

Permian: Lucas Salazar 4-46, Rodney Hall 6-43, Tristan Johnson 9-40, Zach Wheeler 1-37, Devon Pierce 1-5, Brian Mahaffey 1-4.

Passing

El Paso Pebble Hills: Gael Ochoa 6-14-3—70, Jacob Ledesma 5-13—37.

Permian: Rodney Hall 6-6—127, Blake Pruitt 0-2—0.

Receiving

El Paso Pebble Hills: Marcus Torres 3-36, Diego Contreras 3-26, Brandon Cardenas 1-25, Erik Marin 4-20.

Permian: Brian Mahaffey 3-104, Ja’Quan Richardson 1-10, Deonte Bass 1-7, Zach Wheeler 1-6.

Interceptions

Permian: Jadyn Pruitt 2-0, Kayden Baze 1-0.