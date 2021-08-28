Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs: Key information and first half discussion
We are just about half an hour away from kickoff for the third and final game of the 2021 NFL preseason, as the Minnesota Vikings take a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning and defending AFC Champions. Andy Reid has declared that his team’s starters will play about a half this evening, and we don’t know what Mike Zimmer has planned for his team yet. . .hopefully we’ll see the big guns get some time.www.chatsports.com
