Five-Hour Course Proposed For Gun Purchases
A second proposal has been introduced in the state Legislature to require completion of a five-hour safety course before buying a gun or ammunition in New York state. A.8262, sponsored by Assemblyman Demond Meeks, D-Rochester, is similar to legislation proposed earlier this year (A.7771) sponsored by Assemblywoman Chantel Jackson, D-Bronx. The main differences between the two bills comes in the requirements that would be imposed.www.post-journal.com
Comments / 1