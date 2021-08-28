The Sound Of The First Gunshot

If you're considering taking a big vacation anytime soon, your options may be limited, especially if you're planning to go anywhere in Europe. On Aug. 30, the European Council of the European Union, one of the governing bodies of the 27-member European Union, dropped the United States from its "safe list," a list of countries that could travel to the E.U. with little to no restrictions. The U.S. had been on the E.U.'s safe list since June, but as COVID numbers across the U.S. began to rise with the spread of the Delta variant, the European Council recommended its member countries impose tighter entry restrictions to visitors from the U.S. The recommendation is non-binding, and it's up to each country to decide whether they follow the recommendations, but many European nations decided to shore up their borders regardless. Read on to see which European countries are banning Americans who are traveling for non-essential reasons right now.