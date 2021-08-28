Cancel
Rocky Mount, NC

Big Sweep seeks area volunteers

By STEPHANIE COLLINS Community Columnist
Rocky Mount Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreparations are underway for the Twin Counties Big Sweep, which is a continuation of the N.C. Big Sweep and focuses on litter removal along our waterways and roadsides. The Twin Counties Big Sweep will take place Sept. 11-Oct. 16. It is a fun, outdoor activity for civic clubs, neighborhood groups, churches, schools, businesses, families, individuals and anyone wanting to a make difference in our community. This fall cleanup event is organized annually by Keep America Beautiful of Nash & Edgecombe Counties.

