RANDOLPH — The numbers have finally caught up to where Brent Brown likes to see his Randolph football team. In recent years, the Cardinals have been one of the many small schools scraping by with low roster numbers in order to keep fielding their own team. That’s not the case this fall, however. Not only does Brown feel his team is getting back to normal by playing in the fall, but they’re doing so with the numbers he had in his first few years as Cardinals head coach.